Credit: ‘Pardon My Take’

When Page Six posted photos on Tuesday of The Athletic NFL insider Dianna Russini and New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel at a resort in Arizona, Steven Ginsberg, the executive editor of The Athletic, said in a statement that the photos were misleading and “lack essential context.”

By the end of the week, however, a report emerged that the company, which is owned by The New York Times, was “pressing for proof” that Russini’s explanation of the events could be verified. By Saturday, it was the Times that confirmed it’s sports-arm was investigating the veracity of the reporter’s story.

NYT’s Katie Robertson reported Saturday that The Athletic is investigating Russini’s conduct. Specifically, it would be looking into “the nature of Ms. Russini’s relationship with Mr. Vrabel” while also reviewing her previous coverage. Robertson added that Russini would not be reporting for The Athletic while the investigation was underway.

The Times report pointed to The Athletic’s editorial guidelines, which require journalists to avoid activities that could create a conflict of interest with those they report on.

“When reporting and writing stories we do not have an agenda and it is important that our readers understand that,” read the guidelines. “If our readers question our adherence to that basic tenet of journalism, our credibility will be at stake. To maintain the highest form of authority we should avoid even the appearance of a conflict of interest and reveal those sources or affiliations that may put into question our ability to be credible. For instance, writers who have collaborated with a source — athlete, GM, team official or broadcaster — on a book should not report on that subject going forward. In addition, written permission from editorial leadership is needed to pursue a project of that nature.”

Russini said in her statement to Page Six that she was at the resort with several friends. A friend of Vrabel’s told the outlet that he accompanied the coach to the resort for the day, but they left later. Several witnesses told Page Six that they did not see anyone else with Russini and Vrabel, who were photographed holding hands, hugging, and sitting side by side in a hot tub.

Russin’s current contract with The Athletic expires in August, and her Scoop City podcast is “in transition,” with its future unclear.

The New York Times reached out to Russini, Vrabel, and Ginsberg, but none of them responded to requests for comment, which is a little funny when you consider that two of them are probably in the same Slack channel as the NYT’s employees.