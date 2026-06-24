Photo credit: The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz on YouTube

Dianna Russini was earning close to $800,000 annually at The Athletic, according to a new report from The New York Times, citing a former manager with knowledge of her salary negotiations. The figure would have made her one of the highest-paid journalists at the entire company, and at the time the Mike Vrabel photos surfaced in April, The Athletic was reportedly in active discussions with Russini about a contract extension.

Neither detail is entirely surprising given what The Athletic had invested in her. When Russini left ESPN for The Athletic in August 2023 — turning down a raise from ESPN to do so — Peter King noted at the time that she would be among the highest-paid reporters in The Times‘ history. King wrote in his Football Morning in America column for NBC that The Athletic wanted her “to be different, to be a subscription magnet, to tell good stories, to be a difference-maker on the NFL beat, and to break some stories.”

The Times acquired The Athletic in 2022 for $550 million, and Russini had been built up as a centerpiece of that investment, appearing across national media, traveling to Cannes with Times journalists Michael Barbaro and Andrew Ross Sorkin to court advertisers, and launching Scoop City, an NFL podcast alongside former quarterback Chase Daniel.

Scoop City had already gone quiet before the photos dropped. The show stopped posting new episodes in early March, with The Athletic confirming to Awful Announcing that it was “in transition since the Super Bowl.” A source told Awful Announcing that Daniel, who has since expanded his role in ESPN’s college football coverage, saw his contract on the show expire.

The photos themselves arrived April 7, when the New York Post published images of Russini and the New England Patriots head coach at the adults-only Ambiente resort in Sedona — holding hands, hugging, side by side in a hot tub — taken the weekend before NFL league meetings in Phoenix.

According to the Times report, executive editor Steven Ginsberg saw at least one of the photos before they were published. The Athletic’s instinct was still to stand behind their reporter, but that defense drew internal criticism almost immediately, with staffers at both The Athletic and the Times reportedly questioning how Ginsberg could issue a forceful public statement while an internal investigation was already underway. Meanwhile, The Athletic was pressing Russini for evidence — which she never provided — and the company reversed course within days.

Russini resigned April 14, writing that she refused to lend the story further oxygen. According to ESPN’s Ben Strauss, she will not be paid out the remainder of her deal. The Times investigation into her reporting has been ongoing for more than two months, since it was limited, per Front Office Sports, specifically to her journalism rather than her personal conduct, with Ginsberg telling staff at a June all-hands meeting it would take “a few more weeks” to complete.