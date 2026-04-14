Credit: The Dan Patrick Show

NFL reporter Dianna Russini resigned from The Athletic on Tuesday, a little less than a week after Page Six published photos of her and New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel at a resort in Arizona.

The photos led to an internal investigation by the New York Times-owned sports outlet, during which Russini was pulled from reporting duty.

“Please accept this letter as my resignation from The Athletic, effective immediately. I have come to this decision with deep sadness but with clarity about what is right for me, my family, and the work I have spent my career building,” Russini wrote in a letter to The Athletic’s Executive Editor Steven Ginsberg. “You and I have already publicly addressed the recent attacks against me, and I have nothing to add publicly to what we have said. I have covered the NFL with professionalism and dedication throughout my career, and I stand behind every story I have ever published.

“When the Page Six item first appeared, The Athletic supported me unequivocally, expressed confidence in my work and pride in my journalism. For that, I am grateful.

“In the days that followed, unfortunately, commentators in various media have engaged in self-feeding speculation that is simply unmoored from the facts. Moreover, this media frenzy is hurtling forward without regard for the review process The Athletic is trying to complete. It continues to escalate, fueled by repeated leaks, and I have no interest in submitting to a public inquiry that has already caused far more damage than I am willing to accept.

“Rather than allowing this to continue, I have decided to step aside now – before my current contract expires on June 30. I do so not because I accept the narrative that has been constructed around this episode, but because I refuse to lend it further oxygen or to let it define me or my career.

“Over a career spanning more than fifteen years in sports journalism — at NBC, ESPN, and The Athletic — I have built a body of work I am proud of. I have broken stories, earned the trust of sources across the league, and been guided by the highest standards of professional conduct. That record speaks for itself.

“I remain grateful to The Athletic and for the extraordinary colleagues with whom I have worked there, for the platform it provided, and for the support you showed me during this difficult time. I wish you nothing but continued success.”

I submitted my letter of resignation to The Athletic. Everything I have to say about it is below. pic.twitter.com/401nrtbEsj — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) April 14, 2026

Ginsberg also announced the decision in a memo to The Athletic staff.

“I’m writing to let you know that Dianna Russini has submitted her resignation from The Athletic, effective immediately,” he wrote. “While I can’t share the details of our investigation into Dianna’s conduct, I want to emphasize that the leadership of The Athletic has taken this matter seriously from the moment that we learned about it.

“When this situation was brought to our attention last week, there were clear concerns, but we received a detailed explanation, and it was our instinct to support and defend a colleague while we continued to review the matter. As additional information emerged, new questions were raised that became part of our investigation.

“While our investigation into Dianna’s conduct was ongoing, she chose to resign. We will continue a standards review of Dianna’s work that [Editorial Director for Standards and Editorial Quality] Mike Semel is leading.”

+ Memo from Steven Ginsberg to Athletic staff: pic.twitter.com/deNfBBHhDl — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) April 14, 2026

It had been previously reported that Russini’s contract would end in August. Her podcast with the company, Scoop City, had been put “in transition” in March, and its return was unknown before her resignation.

Russini and Ginsberg both initially denied the insinuations around the photos, with the reporter claiming she was at the resort with friends and the editor saying that the photos did not tell the whole story of the interaction. Vrabel also denied that anything untoward was in the photos, which showed them holding hands, hugging, and lying side by side in a hot tub.

The situation was reportedly causing internal consternation, with some wondering why Ginsberg had jumped to defend Russini so quickly without fully verifying the meeting details. There were also reportedly “tensions” between New York Times and The Athletic staffers over journalistic standards, which were exacerbated by this situation.

Russini joined The Athletic in 2023 after nearly a decade at ESPN.