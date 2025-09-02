Credit: Dan Le Batard Show

Football fans typically think of NFL insiders as robots who exist for the sole purpose of disseminating information about the league.

Aside from that one time Adam Schefter decided to share that he once broke a story in the bedroom, we don’t typically learn much about their lives outside of work.

Dianna Russini, however, is one of the few who has been willing to add some personality to her reporting. And in discussing the Micah Parsons trade on Tuesday’s episode of The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, The Athletic’s senior NFL insider recalled the challenges she faced in finding a sustainable internet connection amid the chaos of the blockbuster deal.

“I was having internet issues and we wanted to do a quick live reaction show for Scoop City,” she said, referring to her podcast. “And of course, everything always happens at the worst times, right? It’s like no internet, no technology, all this. So I have to go to Starbucks — only place I can think of to just sit somewhere to get internet. And I had to go up to the barista and basically ask him politely, ‘Can you not blend Frappuccinos? Can you kill the music? The biggest trade in the NFL in a long time just happened, and I have to go live.'”

Russini ultimately got the silence she was seeking, but it also came at a literal cost.

“I realized there’s only one way people will do things that you ask, which is money. And I just put 50 bucks on the counter,” she recalled. “The music goes off. The blending stops. It was awesome.”

Dianna Russini bribed her local Starbucks for some quiet when the Micah Parsons trade broke @DMRussini pic.twitter.com/uDxxScQDh4 — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) September 2, 2025

As for the audience at her impromptu live show, Russini said that it was a modest-sized crowd, primarily consisting of people who were also working. However, there was one fellow customer who seemed especially locked in on her commentary. She also said she wasn’t sure whether her bought silence prevented anyone from getting their drinks, although she did fear at one point that the Starbucks was about to close while she was still recording her podcast.

Whether it’s dealing with two sick toddlers while covering Black Monday in the NFL or paying off a barista to keep quiet during the most significant NFL trade in recent memory, Russini’s willingness to take her audience behind the scenes is one of the reasons why she’s become a fan favorite for many. After all, she’s more than just a reporter — she’s also willing to pay $50 to ensure that her podcast isn’t filled with the dulcet tones of a coffeehouse soundtrack.