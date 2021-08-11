NFLThe AthleticBy Sean Keeley on

Matt Schneidman, the Green Bay Packers beat writer for The Athletic, covered Tuesday’s preseason team practice like so many before it. However, this time, while he was taking notice of the players, some of the players started taking notice of him. Specifically, his footwear fashion choices.

Schneidman took some ribbing on Twitter for calling himself out over the choice to go Crocs & socks, but things got turned up a notch when the Packers’ quarterback corps turned on him publicly. Aaron Rodgers made sure to take time out to roast Schneidman with a well-placed Hangover reference.

QB Kurt Benkert also got involved, playfully ribbing him over having the Crocs in “sports mode.”

While Schneidman tried to curry favor from his fellow Crocs enthusiasts, the bottom dropped out when his own employer turned on him. So much for all those Athletic subscription discount codes…

And even Schneidman’s colleagues got in on the action.

Finally, someone came to Matt’s defense. Chad Johnson himself, who showcased the Crocs & socks look he happened to be rocking at that moment.

As with any kind of playful and fun thing on social media, things eventually got weird and some folks took Schneidman way too seriously.

And so, the saga of Matt Schneidman’s Crocs and socks completed its journey, providing a little bit of fun for the football folks on the field before social media made it weird and uncomfortable. Football is truly back, baby.

[Matt Schneidman]

About Sean Keeley

A graduate of Syracuse University, Sean Keeley is the creator of the Syracuse blog Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician and author of 'How To Grow An Orange: The Right Way to Brainwash Your Child Into Rooting for Syracuse.' He has also written non-Syracuse related things for SB Nation, Curbed, Neighborhoods.com, and many other outlets. He currently lives in Chicago.

View all posts by Sean Keeley