The NFL Today on CBS crew paid tribute to departed members Boomer Esiason and Phil Simms. Photo Credit: CBS Sports

After two years part-time on the CBS pregame show The NFL Today, J.J. Watt leapt up to the No. 2 broadcast booth alongside Ian Eagle as part of a series of moves by the network this week.

Watt’s promotion was the latest transformation for the iconic show, which has now turned over the Houston Texans legend as well as longtime analysts Phil Simms and Boomer Esiason in just the past year alone. And according to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, CBS is not expected to make a new hire to replace Watt.

“The answer we’re getting from sources is no—for the moment,” McCarthy wrote. “CBS wants to give more airtime to the talented Nate Burleson, and it’s high on Matt Ryan’s prospects after his rookie season on the show.”

Watt joined CBS Sports in 2023, appearing on The NFL Today during select weeks of the season. Watt wears many hats as a part owner of Burnley FC, philanthropist, and business investor. It is believed that Watt’s busy schedule is what led to this setup at CBS and held him back from calling games. Now, Watt finally will enter the booth and give CBS a valuable color commentary option as questions abound about Tony Romo.

Back at The NFL Today, Burleson and Ryan figure to get more of the spotlight alongside mainstays James Brown and Bill Cowher — whose contract ends in 2026.

However, five people is the sweet spot for most NFL pregame shows. Fox NFL Sunday is back to five after the retirement of Jimmy Johnson. ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown has five regular hosts now that Randy Moss has returned. On the other hand, NFL GameDay on NFL Network has just four.

There is no perfect recipe, and there is also no obvious in-house replacement for CBS Sports. Perhaps insider Jonathan Jones could absorb a larger role after featuring in select segments the past two seasons. Each passing season provides a new crop of retired NFL players to select from, including Philadelphia Eagles pass rusher Brandon Graham this year.

With CBS parent Paramount Global’s acquisition by Skydance Entertainment still held up with the FCC, it would make sense for CBS Sports to bide its time.