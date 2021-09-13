Ted Lasso had a great weekend, winning three Emmy Awards at the Creative Arts ceremony. The staff has another reason to be happy as actors and the writing staff reportedly agreed to raises for the potential final season.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the stars and writers of the show got “sizable pay increases” after engaging in negotiations with Warner Bros. Television. In addition, the writers got raises and are now reportedly back in the writers room to work on Season 3.

It’s reported that on the acting side, Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) is set to go from about $250k-$300k per episode to around $1 million. His previous salary had been what was originally negotiated before the series launched and before it became a critically acclaimed moneymaker.

For the supporting cast, Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca Welton), Juno Temple (Keeley Jones), Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent), and Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard) reportedly more than doubled their salaries going from $50k-$75k per episode to $125k-$150k. Goldstein and Hunt, who are writers and executive producers, negotiated separate deals for their behind-the-scenes roles.

One interesting detail revealed was that it’s possible Ted Lasso will go beyond three seasons. It’s known that there is a three-season story in place and it was said by showrunner Bill Lawrence that the series would end after Season 3. Having said that, this was before the show became a breakout hit and the thought of going beyond three seasons is tempting for Apple and for Warner Bros., who are looking to increase the value of the linear rights. It’s reported that within the new contracts are options for seasons beyond Season 3 but with so much money on the line, production costs set to go up, the risk of the show “jumping the shark” creatively due to going beyond the original three-season plan, it’s not safe to assume there will be a fourth season.

