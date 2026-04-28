Credit: Apple TV

After a three-year hiatus, the beloved Apple TV soccer series Ted Lasso is making its return.

The series starred Jason Sudekis as an American soccer coach guiding AFC Richmond and was inspired by a character that first appeared in commercials to promote NBC’s English Premier League coverage. But in spite of its humble beginnings, the comedy and warmth of the series made it a crossover sensation.

Even though it appeared that the series would end after its third season in 2023, reports began to stir that Ted Lasso would be making a comeback. That was confirmed last summer as filming for a fourth season got underway with many of the series’ stars making a return

Finally, on Tuesday we received a release date and a first look at Ted’s triumphant comeback. A trailer for the fourth season was unveiled with Apple CEO Tim Cook announcing that it will return to the streaming service with a debut set for August 5. New episodes will then debut weekly.

Welcome back coach! Ted Lasso returns August 5 on @AppleTV! pic.twitter.com/Rg52Pu0lbS — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 28, 2026

The fourth season of Ted Lasso will pivot from the original plot as the coach returns to coach a second-division women’s team at AFC Richmond. The trailer hints at some of the new stories that will emerge from the different dynamic with Lasso’s return and even features a gruff resident announcing his shock that Lasso is coaching “a bunch of girls” by calling him a “wanker.”

Ted Lasso has been Apple’s most successful series both with audiences and in critical acclaim. Its positive messaging and uplifting stories have been praised at a time when the world is in an increasingly angry, toxic, and divisive place. And in the world of streaming, a three-season break between seasons isn’t all that unusual. At least we won’t have to deal with the awkward aging of the kids from Stranger Things this time around.