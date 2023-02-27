Since the last episode of the second season of Ted Lasso aired in October 2021, there’s been a lot of discussion of what’s ahead for the show. That’s only intensified over the long delay between the announcement of the third (and likely final) season and its actual premiere, which is set for March 15. On Monday, Apple released a full trailer for that third season, and it provides a bit of a look at what to expect:

While all of the show’s notable figures are shown there, including Brett Goldstein’s Roy Kent (seen at right above), Brendan Hunt’s Coach Beard (third from left above), Juno Temple’s Keeley Jones, and Hannah Waddingham’s Rebecca Welton, some of the most notable shots are the ones contrasting AFC Richmond coach Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis, second from left above) and his former protégé turned rival manager Nate Shelley (Nick Mohammed, seen at left above). Nate’s heel turn, and how it climaxed in that final S2 episode “Inverting the Pyramid of Success” with him ripping down Richmond’s “Believe” sign and taking a job at West Ham, has been one of the main topics of discussion since that episode aired, and it looks like the path is clear for some notable on- and off-pitch clashes between him and Ted.

A further exploration of that conflict was hinted at in the show’s date announcement video, which saw different Richmond players all putting “Believe” signs over their own lockers. But it gets more explicit in this trailer. And it makes sense for this season (which, again, is likely the final one for this specific show, although potential spinoffs have been hinted at) to really explore where the Nate and Ted relationship that’s been a key part of this series is going. It’s going to be interesting to see how they do that. There’s much more set for this season, too, as the description Apple posted to that video on YouTube indicates:

All roads have led to this. Ted Lasso Season 3 premieres March 15 on Apple TV+ https://apple.co/TedLasso In the third season of Ted Lasso, the newly-promoted AFC Richmond faces ridicule as media predictions widely peg them to finish last in the Premier League and Nate (Nick Mohammed), now hailed as the “wonder kid,” has gone to work for Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United. In the wake of Nate’s contentious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) steps up as assistant coach, alongside Beard (Brendan Hunt). Meanwhile, while Ted (Jason Sudeikis) deals with pressures at work, he continues to wrestle with his own personal issues back home, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) is focused on defeating Rupert and Keeley (Juno Temple) navigates being the boss of her own PR agency. Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway.

Another thing of note here is the music choice, which is the Rolling Stones’ “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.” Ted Lasso has previously used the Stones to great effect, specifically with “She’s A Rainbow” accompanying Roy’s return from TV punditry to coaching in S2 E5, “Rainbow”:

So it’s notable to see them going back to that well, and doing so with such a prominent Stones’ song. And it will be interesting to see just how the “You can’t always get what you want, but if you try sometimes, you just might find, you get what you need” message translates to this season of Ted Lasso.

