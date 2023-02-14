Since hit soccer comedy Ted Lasso had its most recent episode, the season two finale “Inverting The Pyramid of Success,” premiere on Oct. 8, 2021, there’s been a lot of discussion about when the third (and perhaps final) season would come out. At last September’s Emmys (where the show earned 20 nominations and four wins), series star Jason Sudeikis sparked comment with his “We’ll see you for Season 3, at some point” line, and that prompted talk around the rewrites, shooting delays, budget overruns and more the third season had had. But there’s now a firm date for the return of this team (beyond their FIFA 23 inclusion): March 15. The show’s AFC Richmond Twitter account sent that out Tuesday with a short video of different players putting up “Believe” signs in the locker room and coaches Lasso and Beard reacting to that:

Time to believe. New season kicks off 3.15.23 pic.twitter.com/MyYRDBVX6C — AFC Richmond (@AFCRichmond) February 14, 2023

This also comes not long after the Feb. 25 start of the MLS season, which Apple will now be broadcasting globally under a new deal. So the delay has maybe worked out in terms of giving them a lot of soccer content synergy.

As for that video, the “Believe” signs on every locker are a nice touch here. That’s especially true considering the role the previous “Believe” sign played in that season two finale. It’s going to be interesting to see where this show goes for its third season, and how it builds on all the things that worked for it through the first two. And we now have a firm date for when we’ll see it return.

[AFC Richmond on Twitter]