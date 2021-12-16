For season two of Ted Lasso, we got a Christmas themed episode which honestly seemed a bit weird to watch a Christmas special that released in August. That episode was made out of necessity but it turns out producers gave Ted Lasso fans a bonus Christmas special.

A four-minute claymation special titled “The Missing Christmas Mustache” premiered on YouTube and it’s about Ted losing his mustache and the main cast helping Ted with his problem so he can FaceTime his son and be recognized by him.

It has some amusing jokes and it has plenty of Apple product placement but it’s a fun bonus that people weren’t exactly expecting. And because it was claymation, we got some moments that couldn’t possibly happen on the show. Like Roy spontaneously growing full eyebrows.

Happy holidays from Ted Lasso!