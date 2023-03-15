With the new season of Ted Lasso kicking off on Apple TV this week, Airbnb is partnering with Warner Bros. to give fans a unique opportunity to experience a small piece of the show in real life.

Airbnb is offering fans of the show a chance to book one of three single-night stays in the show’s iconic pub, The Crown & Anchor. The space, which can sleep up to four guests, will be available for rent on October 23, 24, and 25 for a fee of £121 ( or £112 a night, which Airbnb says is a nod to the number of players on the pitch).

The stays will also be hosted by Mae, the pub owner and AFC Richmond superfan played by Annette Badland.

“The Crown & Anchor is an essential fixture for AFC Richmond – it’s where friends, colleagues and teammates come together to celebrate our triumphs or cope with the agony of relegation,” Badland said in a press release. “That’s why I’m pleased to host guests (and take the night off!). Time to give others the opportunity to experience the same camaraderie and sense of community that Coach Lasso inspires. After all, we’re Richmond ‘til we die!”

The pub, which is named The Prince’s Head in real life, will be transformed into what’s seen in Ted Lasso, allowing fans a chance to sit at Ted’s favorite table, play a round of darts, enjoy the pub fare, or show off their karaoke skills. You can see several photos of the experience in the full Airbnb listing.

Guests can request to book one of the three stays beginning on Tuesday, March 21 at 1:00 PM ET at airbnb.com/tedlasso and guests will be responsible for their own travel to and from Richmond.

[Airbnb]