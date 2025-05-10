Photo Credit: Apple TV on X

Apple TV has already shown that it knows the recipe for a successful sports comedy series with the hit soccer series Ted Lasso. Soon, golf fans may get their own version of the hit series with the upcoming premiere of the golf-themed comedy series Stick, starring Owen Wilson.

Stick, which will premiere in June, will tell the story of an over-the-hill ex-golfer named Pryce Cahill, portrayed by Owen Wilson, who is looking for talent to mentor. Eventually, he finds a “troubled 17-year-old golf phenom,” a character Peter Dager will play.

On Friday, Apple TV released its second trailer ahead of the June 4 release of Stick on social media. The trailer gives some insight into some of the personal problems that Pryce Cahill deals with, which seem to include a divorce.

His comeback is a long shot. Owen Wilson stars in the new sports comedy series #Stick — Streaming June 4 on Apple TV+ Also starring Marc Maron, Peter Dager, Judy Greer, Mariana Treviño and Lilli Kay. pic.twitter.com/2X3iX5RLDL — Apple TV (@AppleTV) May 8, 2025

Additionally, the trailer shows how some of the prominent sports figures that were previously announced to be in the series, including PGA Tour stars Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Keegan Bradley, and Wyndham Clark, along with CBS golf broadcasters Trevor Immelman and Jim Nantz.

Naturally, the golfers involved in the series seem to be portraying themselves based on the trailer, or at least other golfers competing against Pryce Cahill’s new protégé, while Immelman and Nantz are the broadcasters on-site at a golf tournament.

Only time will tell whether the ten-episode first season of Stick will have anywhere near the kind of popularity that Ted Lasso continues to have. Notably, Ted Lasso recently got the go-ahead for a fourth season, which does not yet have an official release date.

Still, given some of the big-name personalities involved in Stick in both the sports world and in entertainment, it should at least initially get plenty of attention from golf fans.