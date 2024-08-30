As football season approaches, Apple is updating its native Sports app for iOS devices. Starting this weekend, the app will include real-time information for college football and next weekend’s NFL action.

For football fans, the updates for college and NFL will include a live drive tracker that follows where the ball is on the field at all times. There will be various categories for college football, including “Top 25” for the top-ranked teams, as well as favorite leagues and teams.

Once iOS 18 is released, pulldown menus will allow users to change their front screens or their favorite teams.

Other updates will be available for iOS 18 and WatchOS 11. Live activities will be seen on lock screens on iPhones and Apple Watches. This will include real-time updates for college football in both FBS and FCS categories and the NFL. In addition, this will extend to any league with which Apple Sports has partnerships. This includes MLB, MLS, NBA, NHL, NWSL, WNBA, the English Premier League, La Liga, Liga MX, Ligue 1, and Serie A.

Apple says additional leagues, including the UEFA Champions and UEFA Europa Leagues, will be added so that users can follow the league phase competitions.

The live activities will also push users to where the game is being televised or streamed through the Apple TV app. For instance, if the game on the lock screen is on ESPN, Apple TV will push the user there. This only occurs as long as Apple TV has a partnership with the network.

At this time, Apple Sports does not have a dedicated iPad app and does not plan to develop one. Developers say they are focusing on iPhones and integration with the Apple Watch.

According to Apple, new updates for college football and the NFL are available now. Users in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom will see the updates this week. The Apple Sports app launched in February 2024.

[Apple Newsroom]