Photo Credit: Apple TV on X

Round 1 of the Masters kicked off on Thursday at Augusta National. But for those who are perhaps more in the mood for something to watch a more comedic part of golf, Apple TV shared a sneak peek of their upcoming series ‘Stick’ starring Owen Wilson.

The new series, which was announced back in February, will follow a character portrayed by Wilson who is a “washed-up ex-pro golfer” who is looking for the next future star of the sport to mentor.

This is portrayed in the trailer of the show that was posted on the Apple TV X account on Thursday, featuring Wilson attempting to convince an amateur player to try his hand professionally.

This scene alone gives off the impression that the target audience of the show may not be exclusively sports fans. But for those looking for more of a sports-centric feel, the show will feature several real-life golf personalities in the series.

Notably, PGA Tour golfers Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Keegan Bradley, and Wyndham Clark, along with prominent golf broadcasters Jim Nantz and Trevor Immelman, will appear in several different cameos throughout the ten-episode first season of the show.

This comedy-style sports-themed series is a recipe that Apple TV has of course had a ton of success with when it comes to the hit series Ted Lasso, which is centered around a fictional soccer club in the English Premier League.

Only time will tell whether Stick can replicate some of the success that Ted Lasso has had in a similar genre of show. But considering the kind of high-profile personalities on the show, it should at least garner some attention initially when the series premieres on June 4.