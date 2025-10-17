Image via David Kirouac-Imagn Images. Edit via Liam McGuire.

Three months after it was first reported, Apple has officially announced that it will become the new home of Formula 1 racing in the United States beginning in 2026.

In a release, the technology giant confirmed that all of its F1 offerings — including practice, qualifying, Sprint sessions, and Grands Prix — will be made available at no additional charge for Apple TV+ subscribers. Additionally, select races and practice sessions throughout the season will be free on the Apple TV app.

“We’re thrilled to expand our relationship with Formula 1 and offer Apple TV subscribers in the U.S. front-row access to one of the most exciting and fastest-growing sports on the planet,” Apple’s senior vice president of Services Eddy Cue said in a statement. “2026 marks a transformative new era for Formula 1, from new teams to new regulations and cars with the best drivers in the world, and we look forward to delivering premium and innovative fan-first coverage to our customers in a way that only Apple can.”

Added F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali: “This is an incredibly exciting partnership for Apple and the whole of Formula 1 that will ensure we can continue to maximize our growth potential in the U.S. with the right content and innovative distribution channels. We are no strangers to each other, having spent the past three years working together to create F1 The Movie, which has already proven to be a huge hit around the world. We have a shared vision to bring this amazing sport to our fans in the U.S. and entice new fans through live broadcasts, engaging content, and a year-round approach to keep them hooked. I want to thank Tim Cook, Eddy Cue, and the entire Apple team for their vision and passionate approach to delivering this partnership, and we are looking forward to the next five years together.”

While the financial terms of the five-year agreement weren’t announced, it was previously reported that the deal is valued at a total of $750 million. ESPN, which has possessed F1’s U.S. media rights since 2018, had the ability to match the deal but declined to do so.

Shortly after the Apple deal was announced on Friday, ESPN released the following statement:

“We’re incredibly proud of what we and Formula 1 accomplished together in the United States and look forward to a strong finish in the final season. We wish F1 well in the future.”

While many have already questioned the deal, Apple clearly saw an opportunity to add a core offering to its Apple TV+ streaming service. And as evidenced by the statements, it also didn’t hurt that Apple Studios’ F1: The Movie was a financial success, generating $629 million worldwide against its reported $300 million budget.