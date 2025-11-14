Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The changes to the broadcast rights pact between Apple and MLS go deeper than just removing American pro soccer games from behind the soon-to-be-eliminated Season Pass paywall.

One day after news broke that all Apple TV+ subscribers would have access to MLS games starting in 2026 (and shortly after the league’s announcement that it will play a fall-to-spring schedule in the future), Sportico is out with additional elements of the revised deal between the streamer and MLS.

According to Sportico, the new pact will end after the 2028-29 season, three-and-a-half years earlier than the scheduled end date. Apple and MLS initially agreed on a 10-year contract in 2022. The streamer will also reportedly relinquish its opt-out rights in 2027 as part of these revisions.

Beyond the new timeframe, MLS is also reportedly due an extra $50 million. The highest payments from Apple to the league were due at the end of the original contract, so it appears MLS negotiated an increase for the duration of the new deal to offset the change.

While Apple and MLS both declined to comment in Sportico’s story on the revised financial terms, commissioner Don Garber said at the annual Board of Governors meetings this week that the changes were “very positive” for the league.

The changes appear to be a win for MLS, which waned in the national sports chatter during an important moment leading up to the North American-hosted FIFA World Cup next year. Now, the same people who subscribe to Apple TV+ for Pluribus can watch Lionel Messi, Olivier Giroud, and Co.

The league also positions itself to begin negotiations soon after the 2026 World Cup. However, the Americans are long shots amid a prolonged news cycle surrounding top players’ commitment to the program.