Photo Credit: Apple

Friday Night Baseball is returning for a fourth season on Apple TV+, MLB and Apple announced Monday.

The two partners also announced most of the first-half schedule for the exclusive weekly doubleheaders. The schedule begins March 28 with the Baltimore Orioles at the Toronto Blue Jays at 7 p.m. (ET) and the New York Mets at the Houston Astros at 8 p.m. Fans can bounce between the two feeds during the games.

The Apple media release highlighted some other top matchups, including a New York Yankees-Los Angeles Dodgers World Series rematch and appearances by Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers against the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets.

“We’re thrilled to bring another season of ‘Friday Night Baseball’ to Apple TV+, with top-tier production quality that baseball fans love,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music, Apple TV+, Sports, and Beats. “This season, we’re excited to offer an amazing lineup of games with no blackouts, available across more devices than ever before.”

Apple is bringing back the same broadcast teams for the third consecutive year.

Wayne Randazzo will call play-by-play with analyst Dontrelle Willis and reporter Heidi Watney on one team, with Alex Faust (play-by-play), Ryan Spilborghs (analyst), and Tricia Whitaker (reporter) on the other game.

Friday Night Baseball is available nationally with no blackouts with a subscription to Apple TV+. MLB Network produces the games, which will not air locally on regional sports networks (RSNs).

Apple also announced two other MLB-related projects on Monday. Fight For Glory: 2024 World Series, an all-access docuseries, will revisit the Dodgers-Yankees World Series. The three-part documentary will air on Apple TV+.

Also, for more tech-oriented fans, VIP: Yankee Stadium is a new Apple Immersive Video for Apple Vision Pro, offering viewers an all-access pass to the iconic stadium.

2025 Friday Night Baseball Schedule (through June 27; all times ET)