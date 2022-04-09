AppleMLBBy Matt Clapp on

Well, this is amazing.

Houston Astros rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña made the Opening Day roster, and his family was in attendance for his first MLB series while the Astros played the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim.

And in the top of the seventh on Friday night, Heidi Watney interviewed Peña’s family on the Apple TV+ broadcast.

As that interview happened, Peña crushed his first career home run. The interview quickly turned into a celebration.

Sports can really be great sometimes.

That’s also quite a way for AppleTV+ to cap off its first night broadcasting MLB games.

