Well, this is amazing.

Houston Astros rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña made the Opening Day roster, and his family was in attendance for his first MLB series while the Astros played the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim.

And in the top of the seventh on Friday night, Heidi Watney interviewed Peña’s family on the Apple TV+ broadcast.

As that interview happened, Peña crushed his first career home run. The interview quickly turned into a celebration.

Baseball is the best. Jeremy Peña hits his first career home run during a live interview with his parents during the at-bat. pic.twitter.com/GWE6IfiIRT — Houston Astros (@astros) April 9, 2022

Sports can really be great sometimes.

That’s also quite a way for AppleTV+ to cap off its first night broadcasting MLB games.

[Photo Credit: Apple TV+]