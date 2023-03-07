Season 3 of Ted Lasso is set to start next week, and for all intents and purposes, it’ll be the final season. While it’s possible the show could continue, or at the very least spinoff into a different show, Jason Sudeikis seems to think this is it for the show.

While talking to Deadline, Sudeikis said, “This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell. The fact that folks will want more and are curious beyond more than what they don’t even know yet—that being Season 3—it’s flattering. Maybe by May 31, once all 12 episodes of the season [have been released], they’re like, ‘Man, you know what, we get it, we’re fine. We don’t need anymore, we got it.’ But until that time comes, I will appreciate the curiosity beyond what we’ve come up with so far.”

It makes sense for Ted Lasso’s creators that if they planned it for three seasons, to end it after three seasons. I mean, I was a fan of Lost, so I know what can happen when writers come to a point when they’re making up stories as they’re going along.

While the Ted Lasso story might end with three seasons, it’s possible for the universe to continue with someone else as the focus. Sudeikis said, “Yeah, I think that we’ve set the table for all sorts of folks…to get to watch the further telling of these stories. Again, I can’t help but take the question as flattery for what all of us that were working on the show has tried to do. It’s really kind of folks to even consider that because you never know what’s gonna happen when you make things. The fact that people want more, even if it’s a different avenue is lovely.”

If I may make a suggestion, I would suggest a spinoff of Roy and Keeley moving to Kansas City, and Roy managing Sporting Kansas City. Just like how Ted Lasso is a “fish out of water” moving from the midwest United States to England, let’s spin it the other way around. Roy managing an MLS team in the midwest, as Keeley lives with him, as they both adjust to living in the United States. (I’ll take a producer credit, thank you.)

Not only will that make for entertaining content, but it’s also realistic as Wayne Rooney is doing something similar with D.C. United, and it gives Apple a chance to promote their rights deal with MLS. That seems like a win-win for everyone.

[Deadline]