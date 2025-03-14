Ted Lasso Jason Sudeikis

Ted Lasso on Apple TV+ is one of the most beloved sports shows of its generation.

The series looked to draw to an end after the third season was released in May 2023. But rumors about new material have been flowing ever since about whether or not there would be a fourth season or a potential spin-off series.

And in what appears to be a major development, Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis broke the news of a potential fourth season on the New Heights podcast with Travis and Jason Kelce. He confirmed that a fourth season is being written and would feature the main character coaching a women’s soccer team.

Ted Lasso is BACK for Season 4 … and he’s got a new team New episode with Jason Sudeikis!! Video drops 9:30amET on YouTube

Listen early NOW on Wondery+ pic.twitter.com/XxeZ4YomBw — New Heights (@newheightshow) March 14, 2025

After some back and forth with Jason and Travis Kelce, Sudeikis said, “We’re writing Season 4 now. That’s the official word. Ted’s coaching a women’s team.”

In what may be another clue that this fourth season is concrete and moving forward, the show’s X account tweeted for the first time since 2023.

Finally found the dang password to this thing. Sorry y’all. What’d I miss? — Ted Lasso (@TedLasso) March 14, 2025

Although the Ted Lasso character first started as a comedic figure in NBC Sports commercials about the Premier League and an American coach in England, Sudeikis was able to turn the character into a heartwarming figure that had viewers cheering for his success and AFC Richmond. The series debuted in 2020 at a time when it seemed like the world was tearing apart at the seams, and the feel-good story resonated in a special way.

The third (and to this point final) season of Ted Lasso didn’t quite land with fans and critics as well as the previous two did. It had a score of 81% on Rotten Tomatoes compared to 98% in Season 2 and 92% in Season 1. But it did seem to close the arc for Ted and Richmond.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

Jason Sudeikis has also teased separate spin-offs of Ted Lasso focusing on other characters in the show. So if one or both come to fruition, we could go from having the show no longer in our lives to the opening up of an entire Ted Lasso universe.