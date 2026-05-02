Screengrab via X

The F1 movie was a hit both critically and commercially. So it’s no shock that Apple is looking to go back to the well once again.

The movie starring Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, and Javier Bardem was a smash at the box office, generating over $630 million worldwide and making a massive return on investment. It was also well received by both fans and the industry alike. The film was nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars and took home the award for Best Sound thanks to its thrilling race scenes. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film is certified fresh with an 82% approval rating from critics and 97% approval from moviegoers.

Apple Senior VP Eddy Cue spoke at the Miami Grand Prix with Formula 1 in America this week and raved about what the series has done on the streaming platform. Of course while he may tout increased viewership and interest, the lack of transparent data from Apple means that we have to take that with a grain of salt.

Nevertheless, there’s no questioning the success of F1 the movie, so when asked by Reuters whether or not a sequel would come to the silver screen in the near future, he said, “I hope and expect there will be one.”

An F1 movie sequel makes all the sense in the world for both the racing series and the streamer. They have much more to benefit on the collaboration now that the races are airing exclusively on the platform in the USA. Cue also hinted that Apple could be interested in Formula 1 rights in more countries and territories to expand their reach, much like we have seen with their global Major League Soccer agreement.

And F1 is in need of some good hype and publicity. The series has been under heavy scrutiny this year thanks to the backlash against hybrid regulations and what it’s done to both qualifying and racing. Massive changes have occurred this week in Miami in hopes of improving the situation for the teams and fans. Hopefully if there is a movie sequel, it will have a better script than what we’ve seen on track in real life so far in 2026.