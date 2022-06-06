Aside from a predictable backlash faction, Ted Lasso is one of the more beloved shows in recent memory.

The Emmy-winning series is set to return later this year, but according to writer and Roy Kent-star Brett Goldstein, the upcoming third season will most likely be the final one.

That’s according to this Sunday Times profile of Goldstein, who earned an Emmy for his portrayal of Kent and is almost certainly going to be nominated again for his work during season 2.

His answer was typical Goldstein:

We meet for lunch. Goldstein is filming series three, due at the end of the year. Is it the end? “We are writing it like that. It was planned as three. Spoiler alert — everyone dies,” he deadpans.

So, sure, on one level that’s clearly more of a joke than a definitive statement. But series star Jason Sudeikis has also hinted that three seasons might be the arc:

Sudeikis also offers a glimmer of hope that he might continue the show after Apple inevitably backs the money truck up to his door. “It’s called the iMoney truck,” the actor says with a laugh. “I’m glad they are willing to pay for those three seasons. As far as what happens after that, who knows? I don’t.”

And jumping all the way back to March of 2021, Ted Lasso producer and longtime television showrunner Bill Lawrence said the plan was for three seasons:

“[We] had a clear three-season story—we know the story that we’re currently telling, we know the beginning and the middle and the end of it,” said Bill Lawrence, who co-created the series with Sudeikis, Joe Kelly and Brendan Hunt. “Is there more story for Ted Lasso beyond that? If you ask me, because I’m still part-producer and businessman at the end, I’m like, ‘Yeah! Ted Lasso is going to be a different coach of a different sport every year for the next 50 years. Is that OK?’”

So, again, none of this is unexpected. And, in fact, it’s probably preferable! Sure, spending more seasons in the Ted Lasso universe wouldn’t be a bad thing, but there’s a lot to be said for having a full arc planned and sticking to it. Most of the best television didn’t overstay its welcome. We don’t need something like The Office, where Ted Lasso leaves for America and they try to bring in a different coach for a while.

It’s bittersweet, sure, but if anything it’s just even more exciting to think about what the creative team does with the upcoming season.

[The Times]