Brad Pitt will be on the race track soon.

The A-list actor is starring in an as-yet-untitled film for Apple Studios about Formula 1. Joseph Kosinski, the producer for “Top Gun: Maverick,” is also part of the project.

Importantly, seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton is also working as a producer on the film. The movie will soon begin filming on-site at the British Grand Prix, and Pitt will be behind the wheel, reports the auto racing publication, The Race.

Previously, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali criticized the project as “invasive.” Pitt will drive on-track when races aren’t being held.

Pitt, who plays an F1 driver who returns from retirement to race alongside a rookie, will drive an adapted F2 car, according to The Race. A small 6K camera will be installed to capture footage.

To ensure the movie’s realism, Hamilton says he’s consulting with filmmakers about the script.

“We’ve got a really great and diverse cast. Joe’s focus is to make us as embedded in this sport as possible,” he told reporters before the Miami Grand Prix this weekend. “For me it’s to make sure it’s authentic, and that all of you and racing fans see its authenticity and say ‘this is believable’, and have a view of racing from a different perspective than you might see on TV.”

With Pitt as the lead actor, and Hamilton as lead advisor, the film seems like it’s designed for success. In addition to being an F1 legend, Hamilton admirably never sacrifices his values, either.

A longstanding ally of the LGBTQ community, Hamilton plans to wear a rainbow flag on his helmet all weekend to protest Florida’s anti-LGBTQ laws.