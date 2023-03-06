A release date has been announced for Boom! Boom! The World vs. Boris Becker, the two-part documentary that premiered last month in Berlin.

Apple TV+ will premiere the doc on April 7th. Alex Gibney directed the feature, and John Battsek produced. The World vs. Boris Becker covers Becker’s life both on and off the court.

Here’s a bit more, via Variety.

Becker has long been a staple of both U.K. and German tabloids due to his love life (which included fathering a child during a brief tryst with a waitress in a restaurant) followed by his recent fall from grace after being sentence to prison in the U.K. for hiding assets and loans during his bankruptcy. He attended a press conference for the film in Berlin in February just months after being released from a U.K. prison. “Boom! Boom!” includes three years of access to Becker, including the period of his trial. As well as interviews with the Wimbledon champ himself it features commentary from his family, friends and rivals including John McEnroe, Bjorn Borg, Novak Djokovic, Mats Wilander and Michael Stich.

The first part of the film, which is what aired in Berlin, received positive reviews.

[Variety]