The long-rumored Magic Johnson docuseries, won by Apple in November, will premiere on April 22nd, the company announced Friday.

The four-part docuseries, entitled They Call Me Magic, will be available globally on Apple TV+.

Here’s a description.

With unprecedented access, the docuseries explores Earvin “Magic” Johnson’s remarkable journey from being the face of the Los Angeles Lakers and cementing himself as an all-time NBA legend, to changing the conversation around HIV, and transforming into a successful entrepreneur and community activist. From his humble beginnings in Lansing, Michigan to becoming the global force he is today, “They Call Me Magic” features intimate interviews with Magic, his family, and an all-star lineup, as the docuseries charts the cinematic life of one of the biggest cultural icons of our era.

And here’s a teaser.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Apple TV+ (@appletvplus)

This doc has been in the works for awhile. Director Rick Famyiwa was added to the production in October of 2020, and bidding began to heat up last August, with Peacock being rumored as the front-runner with a $25 million bid. However, Apple pipped them to win the rights, and it will be premiering in a couple months.

Image courtesy of Apple