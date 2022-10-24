The latest streamer to increase its price is Apple TV+.

As of today, the service will cost $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year. Since its launch nearly three years ago, Apple TV+ has cost $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year. Additionally, the pricing of Apple Music and the Apple One bundle are increasing by between $1 and $3 per month.

Per 9 To 5 Mac, the company is citing increased licensing fees and a larger library of content for the price hike.

The subscription prices for Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple One will increase beginning today. The change to Apple Music is due to an increase in licensing costs, and in turn, artists and songwriters will earn more for the streaming of their music. We also continue to add innovative features that make Apple Music the world’s best listening experience. We introduced Apple TV+ at a very low price because we started with just a few shows and movies. Three years later, Apple TV+ is home to an extensive selection of award-winning and broadly acclaimed series, feature films, documentaries, and kids and family entertainment from the world’s most creative storytellers.

Apple Music will now cost $10.99/month or $109/year for an individual plan and $16.99/month for a family plan. The Apple One bundle, which includes Apple TV+ and Apple Music, is increasing to $16.95/month for the individual plan, $22.95/month for the family plan, and $32.95/month for the premier plan.

The timing of this makes sense for Apple. Season three of Ted Lasso is eventually coming. Apple’s first season as an MLB media partner is in the books. The company’s new MLS deal starts in a matter of months. Additionally, it allows for the possibility of a cheaper tier with ads, which are a possibility for Apple.

