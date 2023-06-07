On Monday, Apple TV+ announced their latest project in the sports world.

The project is a four-part untitled Lionel Messi docuseries. A premiere date has yet to be announced for the series from SMUGGLER Entertainment, and Tim Pastore, Patrick Milling Smith, Brian Carmody, Matt Renner, Jon Henion, and Juan Camilo Cruz are attached as executive producers.

Here’s a synopsis from Apple’s release.

The filmmakers followed Messi throughout the thrilling FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, providing rare and unique access before, during and after the monumental feat of becoming a legendary champion. From Qatar’s training grounds to the chaos of press junkets to the quiet contemplation of Messi’s private room, the series highlights a thrilling mash-up of the public and private worlds of the planet’s top living athlete as well as that of his loyal supporters across Argentina and those who made the pilgrimage to Qatar. The series also features the most personal interviews to date with Messi, alongside conversations with teammates, coaches, competitors, devout fans and commentators testifying to the incredible influence and impact he has on a nation and the world, along with the grace, fortitude and willpower he has demonstrated throughout his career. The docuseries charts the dramatic path of his first match with the Argentina national football team where he was shown a red card in his first minute, to carrying the weight of a country on his shoulders through several elusive World Cup wins, leading to his early retirement in 2016, and ultimately the comeback to become a FIFA World Cup champion and be crowned the 2022 tournament’s best player.

It’s tough to get any read on this doc so far out, but nonetheless, it’s a nice get for Apple. We’ll keep an eye out for a trailer, release date, or any other information.

[Apple]