On Tuesday, Apple officially announced its long-rumored MLB rights deal.

As part of the agreement, Apple will air a weekly Friday night doubleheader on Apple TV+, including pregame and postgame coverage. Additionally, the deal contains a live show called MLB Big Inning, which sounds like a typical whiparound show.

In addition to “Friday Night Baseball,” fans in the US will be able to enjoy “MLB Big Inning,” a live show featuring highlights and look-ins airing every weeknight during the regular season. Baseball fans in the US and Canada will also have access to a new 24/7 livestream with MLB game replays, news and analysis, highlights, classic games, and more, as well as a full complement of on-demand programming, including highlights and MLB-themed original content. Fans will be able to watch marquee games on Friday nights, free from local broadcast restrictions, across devices where Apple TV+ can be found, including on the Apple TV® app on iPhone®, iPad®, Mac®, Apple TV 4K and HD, and on tv.apple.com, along with select smart TVs, gaming consoles, and cable set-top boxes. “Friday Night Baseball” will be available on Apple TV+ — and, for a limited time, without the need for a subscription.

The Friday Night Baseball games will be available in not just the US, but also Canada, Australia, Brazil, Japan, Mexico, Puerto Rico, South Korea, and the UK.

Of note: the games in Apple’s package are exclusive, meaning they won’t air locally on RSNs. It was long assumed that these games wouldn’t be exclusive, much like ESPN’s previous midweek package.

Terms of the deal have yet to be reported.

Additionally, MLB is still reportedly talking to Peacock about streaming games.

Of note: "MLB still is negotiating with Peacock on another package of streamed games."

