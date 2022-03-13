On Saturday, Apple dropped a trailer for They Call Me Magic, the four-part documentary about Magic Johnson that the company recently won the bidding for.

As announced last month, They Call Me Magic will premiere on April 22nd and will be available worldwide on Apple TV+.

Aside from Johnson, interviewees featured in the trailer include Larry Bird, Samuel L. Jackson, Michael Jordan, LL Cool J, Shaquille O’Neal, Barack Obama, Snoop Dogg, Dwyane Wade, Jerry West, and Michael Wilbon. That’s a downright startling list.

We love docs that have copious amounts of archival footage, and this trailer gives us a taste of what the docuseries will have in store. I’m optimistic about its quality, and hope it’ll meet those expectations.