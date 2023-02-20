Last week, the New York Post reported that Stephen Nelson, Melanie Newman, and Katie Nolan would not be returning to Apple TV+’s MLB coverage in 2023. On Monday, the Post confirmed that one booth would be the pairing of Wayne Randazzo and Dontrelle Willis, and reported that the second booth would be Alex Faust (play by play for the Los Angeles Kings and various sports on Fox) and Ryan Spilborghs (Rockies analyst on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain).

Apple has yet to announce any of their broadcasting decisions for the 2023 MLB season.

Additionally, Apple is reportedly moving away from doubleheaders in 2023. The company will stream two exclusive games on Friday nights, but many will be airing simultaneously rather than back to back.

The Post reported the schedule for the first half of the season, which is below.

April 7: Rangers at Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

April 7: Padres at Braves, 7:20 p.m. April 14: Giants at Tigers, 6:40 p.m.

April 14: Angels at Red Sox, 7:10 p.m. April 21: Blue Jays at Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

April 21: Astros at Braves, 7:20 p.m. April 28: Phillies at Astros, 8:10 p.m.

April 28: Cardinals at Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. May 5: White Sox at Reds, 6:40 p.m.

May 5: Twins at Guardians, 7:10 p.m. May 12: Royals at Brewers, 8:10 p.m.

May 12: Cubs at Twins, 8:10 p.m. May 19: Orioles at Blue Jays 7:07 p.m.

May 19: Mariners at Braves, 7:20 p.m. May 26: Padres at Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

May 26: White Sox at Tigers, 7:10 p.m. June 2: Brewers at Reds, 5:10 p.m.

June 2: Guardians at Twins, 8:10 p.m. June 9: Royals at Orioles, 7:05 p.m.

June 9: Mariners at Angels, 9:38 p.m. June 16: Pirates at Brewers, 8:10 p.m.

June 16: White Sox at Mariners, 10:10 p.m. June 23: Pirates at Marlins, 6:40 p.m.

June 23: Mets at Phillies, 7:05 p.m. June 30: Brewers at Pirates, 7:05 p.m.

June 30: Diamondbacks at Angels, 9:38 p.m.

On first glance, the schedule looks pretty strong for Apple. Astros-Braves, Phillies-Astros, Cardinals-Dodgers, and Mets-Phillies are all great matchups (and I’m sure fans of those teams will react rationally to watching on Apple).

For whatever its worth, when compared to Peacock’s MLB schedule for 2023, there are no “Friday Apple/Sunday Peacock” series, at least in the first half of the season. That’s probably a good thing. However, there are a couple “Friday Apple/Sunday ESPN” games: Padres-Braves on April 7th and 9th, and Phillies-Astros on April 28th and 30th.

MLB’s schedule of national TV games is coming together, and we’ll keep an eye out for official announcements and any other schedules going forward.

[New York Post]