Credit: Apple

Before Brendan Hunt returns for a new season of Ted Lasso, he’ll be back in podcast form.

Apple News announced Wednesday that After the Whistle with Brendan Hunt and Rebecca Lowe will return on June 7 for a third season, just in time for the 2026 World Cup.

The show is hosted by Hunt, an actor and co-creator of the Emmy Award-winning Apple TV series Ted Lasso (where he plays Coach Beard), and Lowe, host of NBC Sports’ Premier League coverage and co-host of Fox Sports’ FIFA World Cup 2026 coverage.

The show returns for the first time since 2023, when it covered that year’s Women’s World Cup.

“The World Cup is always unpredictable except for one thing — it’s guaranteed to repeatedly leave me an emotional wreck,” said Hunt in a statement. “Lucky for me, I’ll have these regular chats with the great Rebecca Lowe to get me through it. And maybe, just maybe, these same chats can help everybody else get through the tournament, too.”

“When Brendan and I get together to talk about the beautiful game, it usually includes hysterical laughter, a few tears, or something in between,” added Lowe. “And with one of the biggest sporting and cultural events of our lifetimes being our backdrop this time, I can’t wait for the emotional roller coaster that this World Cup will take us on, and getting to relive it all with Brendan on After the Whistle.”

After the Whistle will be available in audio and video on Apple News, Apple Podcasts, and anywhere else people get their podcasts. The first episode of the new season debuts June 7 with previews of the World Cup. New episodes will be available multiple times a week in the hours following big games in the tournament.

No word yet on special guests, but previous seasons have featured appearances by many of Hunt’s Ted Lasso costars, including Jason Sudeikis and Brett Goldstein, as well as notable comedians, athletes, and actors.

“We are thrilled to bring After the Whistle back for a third season,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services and Health. “Brendan and Rebecca have an incredible ability to capture the energy and passion of the World Cup. Their unique dynamic and deep love for soccer make this show an absolute can’t-miss for fans everywhere.”