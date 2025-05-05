Credit: ESPN

Prime Video seems poised to make a major splash as the third player in this fall’s multibillion-dollar NBA and WNBA TV deal.

While rumors about the platform’s ambitious plans had already surfaced last week, fueled by reports from Ryan Glasspiegel of Front Office Sports and NBA insider Marc Stein, Prime Video finally made its official move on Monday. The streaming giant unveiled a star-studded lineup, bringing in basketball icons Dwyane Wade, Steve Nash, and Candace Parker to headline its expanded coverage.

Wade and Nash will split their time between the studio and the broadcast booth, while Parker will serve as a studio analyst for both NBA and WNBA games.

Udonis Haslem will join them in a move not previously reported.

Haslem will join the NBA on Prime as a studio analyst after spending this past NBA season getting some reps on ESPN.

“I’m proud to join the NBA on Prime team and bring everything I’ve learned over 20 years in the league to the studio,” Haslem said. “Basketball has given me so much, and now I’m excited to give back by sharing my insights, passion, and love for the game with fans everywhere. This next chapter is about staying true to who I am – bringing energy, authenticity, and that same winning mindset to every show.”

ESPN hired Udonis Haslem for the rest of the 2024-25 NBA season after a successful trial run that started during last year’s playoffs. He quickly became a familiar face on the network’s daytime shows, appearing on First Take, Get Up, and SportsCenter.

The so-called “Mayor of Miami” grew up in the area before starring at the University of Florida and ultimately winning three NBA championships with the Heat. Haslem played an incredible 20 seasons in the NBA before retiring at 42. He transitioned from a starting forward during the team’s 2006 Finals run to a role player as LeBron James helped usher in a new era, eventually becoming a glorified assistant coach in his later years during the 2020 and 2023 Finals appearances.

Since retiring, Haslem tapped into the South Florida hoops audience with the launch of The OGs podcast at Playmaker with former Gators and Heat teammate Mike Miller

While Michael McCarthy reported in January that ESPN might extend Haslem’s deal beyond this season if all goes well, it appears Amazon has swooped in first.