The Buffalo Bills are both one of the very best teams in all of football, and one of the most compelling teams to watch with reigning MVP Josh Allen at the helm. But according to Amazon Prime Video play-by-play voice Al Michaels, the same can’t be said for some of the league’s other top teams.

During Thursday’s matchup between the Bills and the Miami Dolphins, Michaels shared his admiration for the Bills while throwing a bit of shade at the other good teams that aren’t as interesting to watch on a weekly basis.

“You know, some teams are good, but not particularly interesting,” said Michaels. “The Buffalo Bills have really become a great team to watch.”

Maybe it was a throwaway comment that wasn’t meant to intentionally put any other team down. But one particular fanbase, the Philadelphia Eagles, seemingly felt as if the comment may have been made towards the Eagles given how frequently the team uses their signature “Tush Push” play that some believe takes much of the suspense out of short-yardage situations.

Given all of the critics of the “Tush Push” that have emerged since the play rose to prominence, it does make sense that this comment could very well be about the Eagles.

Whether the comment is a fair of unfair criticism, if it is indeed about the Eagles, is up for interpretation, as entertainment is obviously subjective. So what Michaels finds entertaining may not be what other fans think is a fun brand of football. And it obviously makes sense why Eagles would take offense to this, considering how in many ways, winning football is always going to be entertaining to some.

Regardless of whether Michaels comment was a true shot at the Eagles or not, it is quite clear that among the elite teams in football, the Bills may very well be Michaels’ favorite to call games of.

And given how dynamic someone like Josh Allen is on the offensive side of the ball for Buffalo, it is hard to blame him.