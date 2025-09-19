Photo Credit: Prime Video

Amazon’s Thursday Night Football broadcast addressed Tyreek Hill’s domestic violence allegations at the most awkward possible moment Thursday night, coming out of a commercial break with seven minutes left in a one-score game.

The Dolphins were trailing Buffalo 28-21 and driving when sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung delivered an update that had been public for over a week.

“The NFL is investigating accusations of domestic violence against Tyreek Hill,” Hartung reported. “In filings made earlier this month related to his divorce, Hill’s ex-wife alleges he was violent with her on eight separate occasions dating back to January 2024. He’s denied this and has not been charged criminally. In 2015, Hill pled guilty to domestic violence charges stemming from his time at Oklahoma State.”

Al Michaels followed with: “Thank you, Kaylee. He’s no stranger to off-the-field stuff.”

Nobody: Amazon Prime broadcast: “Don’t forget that Tyreek Hill beat the sh*t out of his wife 8 times” 💀 pic.twitter.com/1h76hjv65s — GhettoGronk (@TheGhettoGronk) September 19, 2025

Just like that, we’re back to football.

The timing and tone prompted backlash from viewers and media members, including former ESPN host Mike Hill, who questioned the broadcast’s approach on social media.

Was that really necessary to bring up the Tyreek Hill DV allegations during the game? It came out 8 days ago, so it’s not “NEW”s. As someone in the biz, I know why it’s done (don’t always agree with it) but I also feel like there’s a time for it too. #BillsVsDolphins

The segment highlighted exactly why NFL broadcasters still struggle with off-field issues. Hill’s ex-wife accused him of violence on eight separate occasions. The NFL is investigating. Hill has denied the allegations, but this isn’t his first incident — he pled guilty to domestic violence charges at Oklahoma State in 2015.

These aren’t stories networks can ignore anymore. Viewers know what’s happening off the field matters as much as what happens on it. The question isn’t whether to report these allegations, but how and when to do it effectively.

Thursday night showed Amazon might not have an answer yet.

The streamer could have addressed it during pregame, when there’s time to actually explain what’s happening. Halftime would’ve worked too. Hell, even waiting for Hill to make a catch would’ve at least given them a natural segue. Instead, viewers got whiplash. One second they’re watching a beer commercial, the next they’re hearing about domestic violence allegations, then boom, back to the fourth quarter of a seven-point game.

The whole thing took maybe 20 seconds. It felt like Amazon was checking a box rather than actually informing anyone.

Michaels made it worse with his “no stranger to off-the-field stuff” line. That’s how you’d describe someone with too many speeding tickets, not domestic violence allegations. Whether he meant to or not, Michaels reduced serious criminal accusations to a footnote in Hill’s Wikipedia page.

The Hill story isn’t going away. The investigation continues. There will be more updates, more uncomfortable moments for broadcasters to navigate. That’s the reality of covering the modern NFL.