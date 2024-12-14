Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Prime Video continues to find its footing with Thursday Night Football viewership with another ratings improvement this past week, though it would have been pretty hard not to do better than last year’s game.

Thursday’s soggy slog of a game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers averaged 12.29 million viewers on Amazon Prime Video, up 54% from last year’s Week 14 game. The bar was admittedly low as last year’s game was a 42-point blowout by the Las Vegas Raiders over the Los Angeles Chargers, which averaged a 3.9 rating and 7.98 million viewers.

This also marked the third consecutive game on Prime that saw a year-over-year increase of 40 percent or more, joining Week 13’s Packers-Lions (61 percent) and Black Friday’s Raiders-Chiefs (41 percent).

🏈 💪 📈 @NFLonPrime continues to score with viewers, delivering @PrimeVideo its third consecutive week of massive year-over-year viewership growth! pic.twitter.com/RNJd8YUyZW — PrimeVideoSportsPR (@PrimeSportsPR) December 13, 2024

The Rams-Niners game peaked at 13.33 million in the 9:15 PM ET quarter-hour. According to Sports Media Watch, that was the 11th window on Prime Video this season to average at least 12 million viewers, almost doubling all of last season (6).

TNF is now averaging 13.51 million viewers in 2024, up 12% from this point last season and 41% from the 2022 season. Per SMW, the viewership also continues to almost be at pre-Amazon audience levels. TNF averaged 13.68M viewers in 2021 when it was still on broadcast television. That number does not include the Black Friday game, which is not part of the TNF package.

Prime should expect to see strong numbers in the upcoming week as well with the Denver Broncos visiting the Chargers. Both teams are 8-5 and fighting for spots in the playoffs as well as better seeding. TNF’s season ends the following week with the Seattle Seahawks visiting the Chicago Bears, which will also have playoff implications (for the Seahawks, at least).

[Sports Media Watch, Prime Video]