Photo credit: Mind the Game

Amazon recently announced Steve Nash would be joining Prime Video’s NBA coverage next season, and LeBron James supports the move.

With the NBA 2024-25 NBA season nearing an end, it’s almost time for new media rights deals with Amazon and NBC to take effect. Last week, Prime Video welcomed Nash, Candace Parker, Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem to its NBA roster that already included Taylor Rooks, Blake Griffin and Dirk Nowitzki.

Nash recently jumpstarted his media career by succeeding JJ Redick to co-host Mind the Game with James. And in the latest episode, James congratulated Nash on joining Prime Video’s NBA coverage, where the former MVP and Brooklyn Nets head coach is expected to split time as a game analyst and in the studio.

“You got me rolling here in this media space,” Nash admitted after James congratulated him. “Gonna be on Prime Video doing NBA games next year and studio work.”

Nash went on to note how excited he is to work with his former Dallas Mavericks’ teammate Dirk Nowitzki, while shouting out some of the other NBA talent joining Prime Video.

“Great team over there,” Nash continued. “It’s gonna be an exciting project to create a new show and a new way of covering the game with new voices. Definitely excited. You’re getting me the early reps here!”

After making a career out of setting up his teammates, Nash gladly credited James with the assist on his new gig with Amazon. Mind the Game is presented by Wondery, which is a podcast network owned by Amazon. So, it’s not crazy to connect the dots between Nash joining James’ podcast before landing a prominent NBA role with Prime Video.

It’s been widely assumed that Mind the Game served as a launching point for Redick to land the head coaching job with the Los Angeles Lakers last year. Redick, James, and Mind the Game producer Jason Gallagher, however, have insisted the podcast played no role in the head coaching hire. Still, many made the joke that the podcast could be Nash’s path back to the sideline. Instead, it may have served as his path to the NBA on Prime.