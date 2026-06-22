Credit: Winslow Townson – Imagn Images

Stan Van Gundy is taking his Prime Video work into the WNBA.

Sports Business Journal’s Richard Deitsch reported Monday — with more details expected in his Sports Media with Richard Deitsch podcast tomorrow — that the NBA on Prime analyst approached Prime Video’s management this season about calling a WNBA game, and the streamer responded by assigning him the LA Sparks-Toronto Tempo game on Thursday

My next podcast guest is @NBAonPrime analyst @realStanVG. What’s interesting is that Stan asked Prime Video management if he could call a WNBA game this year. They assigned him to call @LASparks at @TempoBasketball this Thursday. He’s never met @TempoBasketball coach Sandy… — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) June 22, 2026

Prime Video’s WNBA game coverage is headlined by Michael Grady and Candace Parker, with Lisa Byington, Mike Watts, Kara Lawson, Cynthia Cooper, and LaChina Robinson also working games throughout the season. Van Gundy has an established rapport with Grady from their NBA on Prime work together, most memorably the broadcast where he cautioned Grady against using the word “alien” to describe Victor Wembanyama in the current political climate.

Van Gundy joined ESPN as a studio analyst in 2018, was poached by TNT after one season to work games, left after another season to coach the New Orleans Pelicans, returned to TNT, grew into the network’s No. 2 game analyst alongside Ian Eagle, and then landed at Prime Video when TNT lost its NBA rights last year, where he reunited with Eagle and emerged as the best game analyst working in basketball, according to AA’s Brendon Kleen.

Van Gundy calls out bad defense, flags flopping, questions coaching decisions in real time, and does it all without the instinctive deference to players that defines most of his competition. Ja Morant spent too much of a game last year “crying“; the Kevin Durant-era Phoenix Suns played “pathetic” defense; Chet Holmgren put on a “big-time acting job” when he flopped in the Western Conference semifinals.

That vocabulary — and the conviction to deploy it in the moment, without hedging — is what distinguishes Van Gundy from virtually every other basketball analyst right now. Thursday gives him a chance to see if it travels to the women’s game.