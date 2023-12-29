Ryan Fitzpatrick jokingly accepted Aaron Rodgers’ challenge Thursday night.

The Amazon Prime crew interviewed the New York Jets quarterback before their game against the Cleveland Browns. While the interview covered a wide range of topics, it did not mention Rodgers’ statement Tuesday on The Pat McAfee Show, where the four-time MVP said that his critics should have to state their vaccination status before addressing his situation.

Rodgers didn’t address that bizarre request, but Fitzpatrick jumped right in.

“Hi, Aaron. Ryan Fitzpatrick, Class of 2005 … twice vaccinated,” Fitzpatrick joked, before asking Rodgers a question.

Rodgers cracked a big smile (watch around the 0:55 mark below).

"I'll be back."@AaronRodgers12 discussed all things 2023 with our #TNFonPrime crew and how he expects to be back for the @nyjets. pic.twitter.com/X6D7upyNLr — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) December 29, 2023

Rodgers took his controversial anti-vax status to a new level with that statement on The Pat McAfee Show. In case you missed it, he told McAfee, “Before they say something, let’s have them say … ‘Hey, I’m so-and-so, double-vaxed with Pfizer and triple-boosted and my opinion about this is this guy’s a bad guy because he just wanted to practice and took money away.’

“Then at least you’d know and everybody could know at that point that they have their puppet masters who are puppeteering them to say this certain thing about this guy and that they’re still upset that I believe in medical freedom.”

The veteran quarterback has earned plenty of criticism for his anti-vax stance, and how he first claimed he’d been “immunized,” only to later admit he had not been vaccinated. Saturday Night Live even mocked that situation in a skit.

That criticism continues to roll in. Wednesday, FS1’s Nick Wright called Rodgers the “most disingenuous athlete of my lifetime,” in part because of his vaccine stance.

[NFL on Prime Video; Photo Credit: Amazon Prime]