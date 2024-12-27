Credit: Amazon Prime Video

The highlight of Thursday Night Football probably came well after the final whistle blew on last night’s game.

The Seattle Seahawks and Chicago Bears put on a primetime performance both would soon like to forget, with the visiting Seahawks edging out a narrow 6-3 victory to keep their playoff hopes alive. Weather conditions in Chicago were similarly dreadful: cold and rainy.

So when it came time for Amazon Prime Video analyst Richard Sherman to make good on the consequences of losing a season-long game picking competition with his studio show colleagues, the five-time Pro Bowl cornerback wasn’t exactly thrilled that his punishment involved jumping in an ice bath for 30 seconds.

Ryan Fitzpatrick just dominated Richard Sherman in the ice bath 🥶🧊❄️pic.twitter.com/V1YVW3Rlcx — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 27, 2024

Who could’ve predicted, though, that Sherm was about to get some company in that ice bath. Not even five seconds later, fellow studio analyst Ryan Fitzpatrick was shedding his jacket to jump in with Sherman. But in doing so, Fitzpatrick proved he’s the dominant cold plunger of the two.

Sherman was very tentative getting in, complaining about being chilly not even a second after his toes went in the water. Even after multiple prompts from Tony Gonzalez to “get down there,” Sherman refused to go in above his waist.

That’s when Fitzpatrick took matters into his own hands. The 17-year NFL veteran jumped in fully clothed and proceeded to hit Sherman with a taunt that evoked images of a Steph Curry shimmy. Fitzpatrick continued his domination from there, willingly pouring ice over his head and staying in the tub long after Sherman hopped out (a few seconds too early, it should be noted).

Fitz didn’t stop there, however. After Sherman retreated to his fuzzy robe, Fitzpatrick fully submerged himself in the bath, only to crest the surface like some sort of orca on his way out.

“Ain’t getting that on Netflix,” said Thursday Night Football host Charissa Thompson. That’s for sure, Charissa. That’s for sure.

