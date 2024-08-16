image via Prime Video

On Thursday, Prime Video released a trailer for The Money Game, its NIL docuseries centering on athletes at LSU.

The six-part series premieres on September 10. Here’s a look at the trailer.

Prime Video announced The Money Game back in January. Campfire, one of the production companies involved with the series, reportedly paid $1 million for the rights, a cut of which will go to the featured athletes.

Athletes taking part include Alia Armstrong, Jayden Daniels, Olivia Dunne, Flau’jae Johnson, Angel Reese, and Trace Young. Both Daniels and Reese were top ten draft picks in the NFL and WNBA Drafts, respectively, in the spring.

Prime Video’s synopsis claims The Money Game will give viewers “an exclusive, all-access pass inside LSU Athletics” and “profiles many of the world’s most sought-after collegiate athletes.”

Amidst one of the most unpredictable and intense years of college athletics to date, The Money Game provides an exclusive, all-access pass inside LSU Athletics. The docuseries examines a historic turning point in the NCAA upon policy changes on NIL rights—guaranteed to shape the trajectory of college sports forever—highlighted by the surreal experiences of LSU’s top players, coaches, and administrators. LSU, the flagship university of the state of Louisiana, is one of the most iconic brands in college athletics. LSU boasts an SEC-best 51-team national championships and placed three of the top-10 collegiate earners in NIL the past season. With its subjects touting a collective 20 million-plus social media followers, The Money Game profiles many of the world’s most sought-after collegiate athletes. Olivia Dunne is an LSU gymnast, social media sensation and a leading spokeswoman for major brands; Angel Reese (aka The Bayou Barbie) powered the Tigers to a national basketball championship in 2023, built an enterprising national brand and was a first-round pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft by the Chicago Sky; Flau’jae Johnson earned SEC women’s basketball Freshman of the Year honors and signed as an artist with Roc Nation; Trace Young transferred from Colorado State to LSU to play basketball and forged a substantial endorsement portfolio; Alia Armstrong developed into an elite hurdler for the Tigers and fashioned an innovative approach to NIL; and Jayden Daniels engineered one of the most prolific seasons in SEC football history while capturing the 2023 Heisman Trophy as the sport’s finest competitor. Daniels was the second overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Washington Commanders.

Drea Cooper directed The Money Game, which Campfire Studios, Axios Entertainment, and Jersey Legends produced. Shaquille O’Neal, an LSU alumnus, is among the project’s executive producers.

[Prime Video]