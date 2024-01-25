Feb 12, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Detailed view of the L:SU video board above the court before the game between the LSU Tigers and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

On Thursday, Prime Video announced a new documentary focusing on LSU athletics during the 2023-24 academic year.

Per a release, The Money Game will focus on LSU’s relationship with NIL, calling it “a historic turning point in the NCAA upon policy changes on name, image, and likeness (NIL) rights—guaranteed to shape the trajectory of college sports forever—highlighted by the surreal experiences of LSU’s top players, coaches, and administrators.”

The LSU athletes featured include gymnast Olivia Dunne, Final Four Most Oustanding Player Angel Reese, SEC Women’s Basketball Freshman of the Year Flau’jae Johnson, and Heisman winner Jayden Daniels. Dunne, Reese, and Johnson rank as On3’s three-highest valued NIL women’s athletes, while Daniels ranked fourth among college football players.

The Money Game is produced by Campfire Studios, Axios Entertainment, and Jersey Legends, the production company founded by LSU alum Shaquille O’Neal.

Drea Cooper (Netflix’s Flint Town docuseries) is directing The Money Game. At the same time, Cooper, O’Neal, Brendan Daw, Ross Dinerstein, Rebecca Evans, Ross Girard, Erica Winograd, Jim VandeHei, Roy Schwartz, Colin Smeeton, and Michael Parris are all credited as executive producers.

This doc could be quite interesting, though we’re going to need to see more information about it before we make a more definitive statement. If it digs deep into the NIL process, it could end up being a real eye-opener for fans curious about how it works.

[Prime Video]