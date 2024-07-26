Credit: Prime Video PR

The Super Bowl on Amazon Prime Video? Just a few years ago, it was unthinkable that a single NFL game would be exclusive to streaming, and now, the ecommerce and streaming giant has its sights set on the big game.

NFL rights are up for negotiation once again in 2032, and as Prime Video continues to level up as a sports streaming destination, Prime Video sports head Jay Marine publicly stated this week that he wants a Super Bowl.

In a story at the Washington Post detailing Prime Video’s plans to dominate the sports industry, Marine told reporter Ben Strauss “I believe we will be a major sports broadcaster in every major market around the globe” and refused to put a limit on how many properties Prime Video might bid for.

Marine also detailed Prime Video’s strategy to be a first mover with Thursday Night Football rights in the United States and U.S. Open rights in the United Kingdom.

“The NFL changed the way people looked at us,” Marine told WaPo.

The company wants premier broadcasts like the NBA and NFL and rights to leagues with growth potential, like its deals with the WNBA and NWSL, but “not the stuff in the middle,” Marine said.

To close the article, Strauss quotes Marine confirming Amazon Prime in fact would like to broadcast a Super Bowl as part of its next deal with the NFL.

“Would I like to broadcast the Super Bowl?” Marine said. “Yes.”

The article also features a comment from ESPN chair Jimmy Pitaro confirming on the record that he sees Prime Video as a major competitor to the worldwide leader, but that he still believes ESPN’s sports-first brand puts them ahead of Amazon.

Just a few years after arriving on the scene, Amazon is no longer just a disruptor. It is a major player.

[The Washington Post]