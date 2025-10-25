Photo Credit: Prime Video

The NBA on Prime made its debut on Friday night, showing off a fancy studio and a star-studded cast on the pregame show ahead of a Prime Video NBA doubleheader.

Studio host Taylor Rooks was joined by analysts Dirk Nowitzki, Steve Nash, Blake Griffin, and Udonis Haslem.

The Prime Video Thursday Night Football broadcast gave a look at the scale of the studio a night prior.

A look at the NBA on Prime studio on Thursday Night Football. 🏀🏈📺🎙️ pic.twitter.com/qRBglwUCGo — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 24, 2025

The NBA on Prime pregame show introduced a high-tech ability for analysts to do breakdowns on an LED court.

Haslem led the way in the demonstration like a head coach, joined by Nowitzki, Nash, and Griffin.

The four former NBA stars played the roles of New York Knicks players OG Anunoby (Haslem), Jalen Brunson (Nash), Mikal Bridges (Griffin), and Karl-Anthony Towns (Nowitzki) ahead of New York’s game against the Boston Celtics on Prime Video.

The breakdown looked straight out of a video game (which might not come as a surprise to Thursday Night Football “Prime Vision” viewers).

It looks like the ‘NBA on Prime’ analysts are in a video game as they do a demonstration on an LED court. 🏀📺🎙️🎮 #NBA pic.twitter.com/rdZIkuKlDX — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 24, 2025

That’s a very neat immediate example of what the NBA on Prime studio show is capable of, and there’s surely much more of that to come.