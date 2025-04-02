Mar 8, 2025; Avondale, AZ, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) during qualifying for the Shrines Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Kyle Larson will once again try to pull double-duty on Memorial Day weekend, running both the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 in the same day.

This time, he’s bringing Amazon Prime Video along with him. Hendrick Motorsports announced Tuesday that Prime Video will sponsor Larson’s No. 5 NASCAR Cup Series Chevrolet and his No. 17 Arrow McLaren IndyCar Chevrolet in those May 25 races.

Prime Video will also have a crew on hand filming a feature-length documentary. Producers already have a head start on material. Production on the untitled project actually began in October 2023 and was supposed to culminate with Larson pulling double-duty in the two races last May. However, rain delayed the start of the Indy 500. Larson opted to stay in Indianapolis for the event. He finished 18th in his IndyCar debut. Afterward, he flew to Charlotte Motor Speedway but arrived too late to compete in the Coca-Cola 600, which was cut short by rain.

The documentary will cover Larson’s efforts in 2024 and this year. Hopefully, Mother Nature cooperates this time and Larson can try his hand at the grueling feat, covering 1,100 miles of racing on the same day, separated by a commute of several hundred miles.

Stacey Rosenson, head of U.S. Sports Marketing for Prime Video, pointed out the Coca-Cola 600 is Prime Video’s first NASCAR Cup Series broadcast. Prime Video is part of the new seven-year, $7.7 billion set of media rights deals that NASCAR began this year. It will stream five NASCAR Cup races beginning with the Charlotte event. The streaming service has been carrying most practice and qualifying events during the season’s first half.

“Kyle’s double attempt is one of the most exciting storylines in all of sports, and we’re thrilled to be part of it,” Rosenson said in a statement. “As we prepare to broadcast our first NASCAR Cup Series race with the Coca-Cola 600, having this kind of historic moment unfold live on Prime Video — and capturing it in a documentary film — is a truly unique opportunity. We’re looking forward to sponsoring Kyle’s effort and taking fans inside the intensity and emotion that go with it.”

Larson is certainly ready to give the Indy 500-Coca-Cola 600 double a shot once again.

“Last year gave us a great foundation, and now we get to build on it,” Larson said in a statement. “I’m excited to come back stronger in 2025 and give it everything we’ve got to finish all 1,100 miles. Having Prime Video on board — especially with them streaming the 600 and documenting my whole experience — is pretty special. May is going to be a crazy month, and I’m ready to get after it.”

The documentary is set for a 2026 release date. It is being directed by Emmy and Peabody Award-winning filmmaker Cynthia Hill and produced by Markay Media, Imagine Documentaries and Hendrick Motorsports, in association with NASCAR Studios and Penske Entertainment.