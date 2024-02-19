Jul 7, 2021; London, United Kingdom; Roger Federer (SUI) waving farewell to the Centre Court fans after losing to Hubert Hurkacz (POL) in the quarter finals at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

On Monday, Prime Video announced a new documentary about tennis legend Roger Federer.

The untitled film is directed by Asif Kapadia (who directed HBO’s fabulous Diego Maradona, the acclaimed Senna, and won an Oscar for Amy) and Joe Sabia. The film isn’t a deep dive into Federer’s career, but instead will be “chronicling the final 12 days of Roger Federer’s professional tennis career.”

Here’s more from Prime Video’s release.

Helmed by Academy Award-winning director Asif Kapadia and co-director Joe Sabia, the Federer documentary is an intimate follow-along through the final 12 days of Roger Federer’s illustrious career. Originally a home video never intended for public viewing, the film captures Federer at his most vulnerable and candid self, as he says goodbye to a game and the fans that shaped his life for the last two decades. Featuring interviews from legendary rivals yet close friends Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray, Federer provides unprecedented access to the relationship between these unparalleled stars. “Initially, the idea was to capture the final moments of my professional tennis career so that I could have it later on to show my family and friends,” said Federer. “During my career, I tended to shy away from having cameras around me and my family, especially during important moments. But I didn’t see the harm in shooting this as it was never intended for the public. However, we captured so many powerful moments, and it transformed into a deeply personal journey. I am happy to be partnering with Prime Video because of their vast global reach and significant presence in the film industry. This ensures that the story of my final days in tennis will resonate with both tennis enthusiasts and broader audiences worldwide.”

Any involvement from Kapadia will make a documentary that much more appealing to anyone familiar with his work.

The untitled Federer doc, which does not have a release date, will be another addition to Prime Video’s lineup of sports features released over the last year, which includes Bye Bye Barry, Kelce, and Giannis.