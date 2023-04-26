On Wednesday, Amazon announced that Prime Video’s Coach Prime docuseries would be getting a second season.

The show was announced last fall and premiered in December, and was essentially a continuation of a Barstool YouTube show of the same time. It will follow the Colorado Buffaloes and head coach Deion Sanders in his first year with the school.

Here’s a brief blurb about the season, which is already in production, from Amazon’s release.

The upcoming season, which is currently in production, will follow Coach Prime throughout his inaugural season at the University of Colorado with the Colorado Buffaloes and, like Season 1, takes viewers inside the locker room and on the field during games and practices throughout the 2023 season.

Given the hype surrounding Sanders and his hiring at Colorado, bringing the series back makes all the sense in the world for Amazon. I don’t really see a whole lot of downside. And hey, maybe the Pac-12 will be super impressed with Amazon and will strike a long-awaited media rights deal with the company.

Coach Prime is executive produced by Michael Strahan, Constance Schwartz-Morini, and FredAnthony Smith of SMAC Entertainment, and is co-produced by SMAC Productions and Prime Video Sports.