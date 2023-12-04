Nov 30, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws a pass during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Prime Video hit another double-digit increase for Thursday Night Football in Week 13, and also hit an all-time high for the package on the Amazon platform.

Per a Monday release from Amazon, 15.26 million viewers watched the Cowboys’ 41-35 win over the Seahawks. That’s the biggest audience for a TNF game since Prime Video took over the package’s exclusivity at the start of the 2022 season.

Year over year, the Week 13 game was up a stunning 53% from Bills-Patriots last season, which averaged just 9.97 million viewers. It’s the 11th week in a row for a double-digit increase for TNF on Prime.

Per Sports Media Watch, last year’s most-watched TNF game was the Week 2 Chargers-Chiefs game that began the slate, which averaged 13.03 million viewers. Five games this year, including Week 13, have already topped that mark.

For the season, TNF on Prime Video is averaging 12.58 million viewers, a 29% increase on last season’s average through 11 games (just 9.74 million).

There are just four Thursday Night Football games left on Prime Video this season, and none will be flexed as we’ve crossed the 28-day threshold for all four. This week, TNF has a pretty ugly Patriots-Steelers matchup (Bailey Zappe vs Mitch Trubisky?) on tap. The season closes with three straight mediocre-to-average matchups on paper: Chargers-Raiders in Week 15, Saints-Rams in Week 16, and Jets-Browns in Week 17.

No matter how the season ends up closing for Prime Video, the second year of TNF has been far more successful for Amazon than the first season, which was the butt of many jokes due to its poor viewership. While TNF is still at the bottom of the barrel of the NFL’s media packages, it’s been far more competitive this year, giving both Amazon and the NFL something to build on going into year three.