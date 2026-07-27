Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

For the first time since taking over exclusive rights to the Thursday Night Football package in 2022, Prime Video will produce the weekly primetime affair in-house.

According to a report by Austin Karp in Sports Business Journal, Prime Video will produce Thursday Night Football independently this upcoming season after having previously relied on NBC Sports to produce the games. Karp says Prime Video is “expanding its own production capabilities,” bringing the NBC partnership to an end.

Back when Prime Video began broadcasting Thursday Night Football in 2022, the streamer signed a deal with NBC Sports to handle production for the weekly package, including securing the longtime executive producer of Sunday Night Football, Fred Gaudelli, to lead Prime Video’s NFL production.

The Prime Video-NBC Sports deal reportedly gave Amazon the right to utilize NBC Sports production for five years. Prime Video enters its fifth year as the exclusive home of Thursday Night Football this season, meaning the streamer needed to make a decision on how it would handle the future of its NFL operation relatively soon one way or the other. It appears the streamer chose to go the independent route rather than trying to renew the NBC deal or find a new partner following this season.

NBC Sports will now offer its production capabilities to YouTube as it continues its foray into live sports. YouTube does not have any NFL games on the schedule this year after seemingly deciding to pull out of the bidding process for a mini-package of games this offseason. Those games now reside on Netflix, with CBS Sports producing. Considering YouTube and NBC have formally partnered on live sports production, it appears that YouTube will be a player for other live sports rights in the near future.

Details about who will lead Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football production are unclear. Last season, Mark Teitelman served as the lead producer for the package alongside lead director Pierre Moossa. In addition to his Prime Video obligations, Teitelman produces NFL Draft and Scouting Combine coverage for NFL Network. Given ESPN’s recent acquisition of NFL Network, it isn’t clear if he’ll continue in those roles. Moossa, on the other hand, works on several other NBC Sports properties including the NBA and Premier League.