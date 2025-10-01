Photo Credit: NBA on Prime Video

Prime Video rolled out its full suite of interactive features for NBA coverage this week.

Leading the new features is real-time bet tracking powered by FanDuel.

Viewers who link their Prime Video profile to their FanDuel account will see their active bets displayed on screen during live games, updated in real-time with progress and win/loss status. The feature is opt-in and can be disabled in settings. There’s also an Odds View that displays rotating feeds of live odds, lines, and probabilities for popular bets, including moneylines, spreads, player props, and parlays.

Prime Video is also adding a fully customizable multiview for subscribers who have both Prime Video and NBA League Pass. Instead of being locked into pre-configured game combinations, viewers can pick which games they want to watch simultaneously and which one gets the larger window. The feature works across most devices, including smartphones and smart TVs, which is a step up from most multi-screen setups that limit you to specific platforms.

Additionally, the streamer is also rolling out two AI-powered features. Key Moments uses Prime’s AI models to curate significant plays in real-time throughout the game, creating an on-demand highlight reel as action unfolds. Rapid Recap generates a two-minute highlight package for viewers who tune in late, bringing them up to speed before transitioning into live action.

Prime Video is also adding Stats and Shop the Game features. Stats will provide real-time player and team statistics, including advanced metrics powered by AWS, without leaving the broadcast. Shop the Game connects to Amazon’s e-commerce platform, letting viewers browse and purchase NBA merchandise during games either through the shopping app or via their remote.

Those features will be available when Prime Video’s 11-year NBA deal begins on October 24, with a doubleheader featuring the Celtics-Knicks (7:30 p.m. ET) and Timberwolves-Lakers (10 p.m. ET).

The package includes 67 regular-season games, a Black Friday doubleheader, all Knockout Rounds of the Emirates NBA Cup, every SoFi NBA Play-In Tournament game, and first and second-round playoff games. Prime Video will also present Conference Finals in six of the next 11 years and serve as the global subscription platform for NBA League Pass.

The broadcast team includes play-by-play voices Kevin Harlan, Ian Eagle, Michael Grady, and Eric Collins. Analysts include Stan Van Gundy, Candace Parker, Dwyane Wade, Steve Nash, Brent Barry, Dell Curry, and Jim Jackson. Taylor Rooks hosts the studio alongside Blake Griffin, Dirk Nowitzki, John Wall, Rudy Gay, and Swin Cash, with Kristina Pink and Allie Clifton working as sideline reporters. Jaydee Dyer will cover the league’s international presence.

Prime Video also announced that active 76ers guard Kyle Lowry will make select analyst appearances throughout the season. His role is expected to expand after he retires.

That’s one of several firsts, as the betting integration and fully customizable features mark Amazon’s clearest departure yet from traditional NBA broadcasts.